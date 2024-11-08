Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 453,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 57.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

