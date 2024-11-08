Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires 492 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 291,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 274,529 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

BATS FLQM traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 144,461 shares. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $690.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

