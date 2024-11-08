Aspire Wealth Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.93. The stock had a trading volume of 33,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,569. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $137.74 and a 52-week high of $197.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day moving average is $174.70.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

