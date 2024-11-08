Aspire Wealth Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,092,000 after buying an additional 265,620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,442,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,335,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,198,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,203,000 after acquiring an additional 95,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,080,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

