Aspire Wealth Management Corp Trims Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,493 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 452,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 231,248 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

