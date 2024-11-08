Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Sells $427,800.00 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,893.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brian Anthony Leveille also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AESI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 59,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 116.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AESI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 47,882 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $8,728,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $893,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.