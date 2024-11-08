AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $437-$439 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.50 million. AvidXchange also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.240-0.250 EPS.

AvidXchange Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AVDX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,455. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $383,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,687 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,864.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $297,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,453,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,421,212.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $383,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,864.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,386 shares of company stock worth $1,343,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

