Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 1070148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barclays Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

