Bensler LLC Has $8.71 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SHW opened at $384.00 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $251.69 and a twelve month high of $392.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

