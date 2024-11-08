Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BILI

Bilibili Trading Down 5.5 %

Bilibili stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $22.80. 2,524,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,796. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.86. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.