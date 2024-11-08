BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLK. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.54.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,039.28. 454,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,204. The company’s fifty day moving average is $947.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $857.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $650.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1,057.51. The stock has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 42.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,061 shares of company stock worth $30,734,840. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

