Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

BCO stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.44. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

