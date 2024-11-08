Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.17 and last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 41015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $51.25 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

