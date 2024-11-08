Burt Wealth Advisors Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.89. 80,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,725. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

