Burt Wealth Advisors Has $236,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 288,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

