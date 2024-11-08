Burt Wealth Advisors Has $383,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,054,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,312,891. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.40 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $57.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

