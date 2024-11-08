Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 400 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,759.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.95. 3,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,643. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

