Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $151,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DELL traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

