Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $169,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,914. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

