Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRL. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CLSA assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.93.

CRL stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.39. The stock had a trading volume of 625,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,989. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $166.87 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,359,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,821,000 after acquiring an additional 509,163 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

