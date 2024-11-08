Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on YOU

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Clear Secure stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.63. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $722,698.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,164,935 shares of company stock worth $36,623,387. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.