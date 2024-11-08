Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.88. 197,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,957. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

