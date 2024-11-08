Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.88. 197,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,957. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

