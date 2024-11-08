Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE LOW opened at $266.30 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.05 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.67. The firm has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.