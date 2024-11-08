Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Announces $1.40 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3967 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
NASDAQ GLDI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.49. 1,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $160.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 million, a PE ratio of 201.97 and a beta of 0.10.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
