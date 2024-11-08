Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRGY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Price Performance

NYSE CRGY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. 141,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 2.19. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $744.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.88 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $189,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 94,948 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth $11,146,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.