CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $100.43 on Friday. CRH has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in CRH by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CRH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CRH by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CRH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

