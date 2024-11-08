DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Funko Stock Down 9.2 %

Funko stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 507,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,542. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $598.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at $76,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Funko news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $88,479.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,528.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,805 shares of company stock worth $415,169. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Funko by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Funko by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Funko by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

