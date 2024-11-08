DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $36.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partners cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 3.5 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.