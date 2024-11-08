Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Issues Earnings Results

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $46.72. 1,758,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 179.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,622.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,283,589.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,622.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $3,867,206.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

