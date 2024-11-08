e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.15. 3,872,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,833. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.17.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

