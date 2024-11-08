E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1,500.00 and last traded at C$1,500.00, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,400.00.
The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,320.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,215.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.38.
E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$62.96 EPS for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of C$351.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.
