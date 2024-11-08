Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15 to $1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

DEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. 103,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 6.49%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

