Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 214,974 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 214,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 626,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,334. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.