Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 67,000 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 21,963.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 153,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 152,425 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,089,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 733.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.74. 87,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $86.13.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

