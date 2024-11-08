Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $14.04 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,735 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,454. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.