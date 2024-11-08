Easterly Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Insider Activity

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.