Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Photronics by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 582,664 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,482,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,252,000 after buying an additional 364,150 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Photronics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,990,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after buying an additional 275,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,715,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,861,000 after buying an additional 265,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after buying an additional 191,809 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 47,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,337. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

