Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.26 and last traded at $103.03, with a volume of 2219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.44.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

