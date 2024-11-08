EnerSys Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

EnerSys has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. 18,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENS. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

