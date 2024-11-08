Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Envela had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million.
Envela Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ELA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.88. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $154.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Envela from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
