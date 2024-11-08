EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Up 0.7 %

EQT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. 1,114,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EQT will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,907,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $69,452,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.