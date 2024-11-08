Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evotec’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evotec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

NASDAQ EVO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 188,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,174. Evotec has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the second quarter worth $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the third quarter worth $104,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the first quarter worth $188,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evotec by 140.5% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

