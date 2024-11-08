Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 14,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $121.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $477.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

