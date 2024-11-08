EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Chardan Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.75% from the company’s current price.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 536,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,403. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $622.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,530,000 after acquiring an additional 362,168 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $19,401,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 298,196 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 677,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 640,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.