Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $29.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Fair Isaac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 28.580-28.580 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded up $153.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,330.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,269. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,935.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,633.15. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $900.01 and a 12 month high of $2,351.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $453.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

