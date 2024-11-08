Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $17.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.69. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,036. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $595,173.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,362.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $729,487 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

