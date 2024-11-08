Financial Contrast: Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) and Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and Worldwide Webb Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $287.45 million 0.12 -$51.76 million ($4.40) -0.74 Worldwide Webb Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Worldwide Webb Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspirato.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50 Worldwide Webb Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspirato and Worldwide Webb Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inspirato currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 224.07%. Given Inspirato’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Worldwide Webb Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Inspirato has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and Worldwide Webb Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -4.14% N/A -11.74% Worldwide Webb Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Worldwide Webb Acquisition beats Inspirato on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orem, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.