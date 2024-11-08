Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $20.59. Flywire shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 339,666 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Flywire Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -308.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $66,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,846.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $66,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,846.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 620,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,119.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,966 shares of company stock valued at $480,143. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 125.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,486,000 after purchasing an additional 100,704 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 10.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 450,760 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 253.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,962,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 1,407,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 33.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,810,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,678,000 after buying an additional 453,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

