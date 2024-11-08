Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,777,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,583. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 543.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 132,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

