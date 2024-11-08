Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £757 ($985.42) and last traded at GBX 755.02 ($9.83), with a volume of 3845102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 765.50 ($9.96).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 823.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 840.63. The firm has a market cap of £3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 849.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

